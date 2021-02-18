Habitat

Habitat Marshmallow Double Bed Frame – White Boucle

£400.00

About this product Tired? Sink into the pillowy comfort of the Marshmallow double bed frame for a totally dreamy night's sleep. Upholstered in a touchably soft boucle fabric, it has an oversized headboard, filled with squidgy loveliness. The side panels are also padded and upholstered for a sumptuous look. Available in a range of sizes to suit any bedroom, the Marshmallow is bursting with contemporary style and sanctuary softness, perfect for a weekend lie-in or a boxset binge. The oversized headboard and deeply textured fabric give this bed a soft, comfortable, and luxurious look. Indulge. Part of the Marshmallow collection. Fabric frame. Base with sprung wooden slats. No storage. Size W166.5, L220, H95cm. Height to top of siderail 32.5cm. 15.5cm clearance between floor and underside of bed. Weight 38.6kg. Maximum user weight 200kg. Packed flat - 2 people recommended. General Information: Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.