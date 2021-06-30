Habitat

Habitat Lyss Glass Table Lamp – Smoke

£20.00

Handmade glass table lamp which works with every style of the room. Perfect size that will fit to every space. Handmade , mouthblown. Dimensions: Overall size H18, W18, Diameter 18cm. Shade size H18, D18cm. Diameter of base 10cm. Cord length 2m. Bulb Information: Bulbs required 1 x E14 small edison screw LED bulb(s) (not included). Recommended maximum wattage: 6 watts. General Information: In-line switch. - not suitable for bathroom use. Fully assembled. Product is mains powered. A++ energy rating. Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee. EAN: 5053721697580.