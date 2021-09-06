Habitat

Habitat Lizzie Desk Lamp – Orange

£15.00

Fun, funky, functional. Meet metal Lizzie, a practical desk lamp with a cool quirky design. The distinctive 'kneeling' shape and grey herringbone fabric cable adds a vibrant vibe to your desk or bedside table. The lamp head is easily and safely adjustable even with the light on. No danger of burning your fingers, just move the stem on the back of the shade to direct the light just where you want it. Told you this lamp was cool. Dimensions: Overall size H32, W12, D17cm, Diameter 17cm. Shade size H11, D9cm. Diameter of base 12cm. Cord length 1.8m. Bulb Information: Bulbs required 1 x classic E14 small edison screw eco halogen bulb(s) (not included). Recommended maximum wattage: 25 watts. General Information: In-line switch. IP rating 20 - not suitable for bathroom use. Supplied assembled. Product is mains powered. Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee. EAN: 5056143844563.