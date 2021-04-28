United States
Habitat
Habitat Jessie 5 Shelves Shelving Unit – Oak
£125.00
At Habitat
About this product The versatile Habitat Jessie oak wide leaning shelving unit provides valuable shelf space for anything from books and ornaments to toys and paperwork. Also available as a narrow bookcase, Jessie has clean, crisp lines in oak veneer with solid oak uprights and a durable, lacquered finish, and attaches to the wall for safety. This range is also available in black and white. Part of the Jessie collection. Made from oak. Size H189, W66, D35cm. 5 shelves. Weight 13.5kg. Self-assembly - 1 person recommended. If this product is over 60cm high it must be securely attached to the wall to prevent overturning. Maximum load weight 25kg. EAN: 5054331306152.