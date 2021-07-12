United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Habitat
Habitat Hestia Marble Tea Light Holder
£20.00
At Habitat
About this product The Hestia white marble tea light holder will create an elegant atmosphere in your home. Handmade and hand finished, this tea light holder is carved from white marble and iron and has space for 4 tealights. Size H3, W24.5, D6cm. EAN: 5056382001703.
Need a few alternatives?
Sorrel Studio
Dark Blue Terrazzo Candle Holder - Jesmonite Homeware - Basin Candle Holder -...
£14.00Etsy
More from Décor
Sorrel Studio
Dark Blue Terrazzo Candle Holder - Jesmonite Homeware - Basin Candle Holder -...
£14.00Etsy