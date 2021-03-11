Habitat

Habitat Emin Glass Table Lamp – Green

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Habitat

About this product Bask in the glow. Meet our Emin lamp. Handmade, hand cut glass in a seriously on trend deep, emerald green. When lit from within, its wonderful organic texture emits a natural glowing light. Place one on each bedside table to create a cosy, bedroom retreat. Warm, creative and unique. Emin is the perfect house guest. Dimensions: Size H21, W24.5, D24.5cmDiameter 24.5cm. Diameter of base 24.5cm. Cord length 1.8m. In-line switch. IP 20not suitable for bathroom use. Supplied assembled. Product is mains powered. Bulbs required 1 x classic E14 small edison screw LED bulb(s) (not included). Recommended maximum wattage: 15 watts. Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee. EAN: 5056382033766.