Habitat

Habitat Dinosaur Decoration – Pack Of 6

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Habitat

Something's stirring in the Christmas tree. This pack of 6 glittery dinosaur tree decorations will thrill kids of all ages. Hide a Brontosaurus in the branches or tuck a T-Rex in the tinsel. They're roarsome. These delightful dinos come in 6 bright colours with a generous coating of sparkles. Why not add an extra pack and enjoy a dozen glittering dinosaurs dangling from your tree? Size H14, W20, D2cm. Fully assembled. Made from plastic.