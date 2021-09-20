Habitat

Habitat Crittall Mirrored Wall Cabinet

£28.00

About this product For a bold, beautiful bathroom. Distinctive in design, the Habitat Crittall range has a rich tone that is sure to warm up your soak space. Wonderful. This mirrored wall cabinet is framed with the same finish as the rest of the collection, making it a handsome and stylish choice. Enjoy a tidier and more organised room with this clever cabinet. Its 4 shelves provide hidden storage for your lotions and potions. The mirror creates light and the illusion of more space. Lay back in the tub and enjoy the view. Part of the Crittall collection. Made from MDF. Mirrored. 4 shelves. 4 fixed shelf/shelves. Size H60, W35, D13.5cm. Self-assembly - 2 person/people recommended. Complete with fixtures and fittings. Packaging H7.2, W66, D40cm. Weight 7.3kg. General information: Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.