Habitat 4 Litre Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish – Orange

£50.00

Classic cookware at its best. This handsome cast iron dish serves up good looks and practicality in one. The shallow profile is perfect for browning and frying on the hob. Gas, electric, induction, it likes them all. Cooks evenly and keeps food hotter for longer. A tight-fitting lid keeps all that moisture and flavour sealed in. With its gradient orange enamel finish, sturdy handles and smart bronze knob, it's a pot you'll be proud to bring to the table. Casserole dishes - 4 litre capacity, size L29.2, W36, D13cm. General information: Interior material: cast iron enamel coated. Exterior material: cast iron enamel coated. Oven safe up to 260°C. Suitable for hob types: electric, gas, ceramic, induction, solid hotplates and halogen. Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.