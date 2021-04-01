Habitat

Habitat 100 Warm White Led Solar String Lights

£15.00

Perfect for making those long summer evenings last a little longer, these string lights are a great addition to your garden. And they're solar powered! All you've got to do is pick a sunny spot to hang them and watch them light up when it gets dark. 100 bulbs will emit a warm white light, helping you make the most of the warmer weather. L790cm. Warm white light emitted. No wiring required. Bulbs required 100 x LED (included). Batteries required: 1 x rechargeable Batteries Included.