SkinMedica

Ha5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

$178.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator blends five types of hydrators that immediately go to work replenishing your skin's hyaluronic acid. Ideal for all skin types, this hydrating serum balances moisture levels to smooth and soften rough texture, lines and wrinkles. Free of fragrance, it boosts the overall health of your skin and provides a staggering eight hours of continuous moisture. The humectants draw moisture from the air and deliver it straight to the areas of your skin that need it the most. It's so potent that it almost immediately begins to smooth the appearance of furrows.