All Clad

Ha1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-piece Fry Pan

$109.98 $69.95

Features high, straight sides to assist with stirring a smaller surface area to hold heat and limit evaporation - perfect for making sauces or heating liquids HIGH QUALITY PERFORMANCE WITH EVERYDAY CONVENIENCE, HA1 Nonstick heavy gauge aluminum and stainless-steel base deliver consistent, delicious cooking. The high-quality nonstick brings a long-lasting and easy release to cook with less fat.​ DESIGN YOU'LL LOVE with a contoured design for sleek & stylish vessels, a permanently secured grip ensured by the double riveted stainless steel handles, and an easy size identification thanks to capacity markings VERSATILE & EASY CARE-HA1 Nonstick is oven safe up to 500°F and compatible with any stovetop including induction.HA1 glass lids are oven safe up to 350°F. To preserve the nonstick quality over time, hand wash your cookware . Limited Lifetime Warranty.​ DESIGNED IN CANONSBURG, PA – USA, Made In China If you have something to fry, whether it’s a big catfish filet or small diced potatoes, this classic kitchen staple is the cookware to help you do it. Ideal for cooking at high heat, flipping and tossing foods is a snap, thanks to the flat base and flared sides. As part of our HA1 Nonstick collection, this Fry Pan Set is constructed of heavy gauge aluminum and its interior is engineered with 3 layers of our high performing nonstick coating. Its exterior features an anti-warp induction compatible base that makes it compatible with induction cooktops and bumps up durability. All in all, it offers professional performance and durability combined with easy food release that’s easy to clean for a convenient cooking experience. The set includes both an 8-inch pan with a petite, space-saving profile that’s perfect for quick bites and a 10-inch pan that offers plenty of room for full, filling dishes. To keep your All-Clad looking brand new, we recommend washing your cookware with a soap and sponge instead of the dishwasher. Bonded, Engineered, & Assembled in USA. Backed by All-Clad's Limited Lifetime Warranty.