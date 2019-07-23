James Read

H2o Tan Drops For The Body

C$60.00

Suitable for all skin tones, the James Read H2O Tan Body Drops transform your daily moisturizer into a self tanner that gives you a natural, even glow. Just add a few drops (or more) to your body lotion, and enjoy your tan! WHY CHOOSE ME? Water based formula won’t interfere with your body moisturiser Natural caramel gives an instant subtle sheen and guide colour for easy application Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid helps to prevent dryness Gives skin a healthy glow that lasts for days Colour control with made-to-measure results