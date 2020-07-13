James Read Tan

H2o Tan Drops Face (30 Ml.)

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Achieving a natural-looking glow should be as easy as applying your daily moisturizer or serum. James Read Tan H2O Tan Drops Face is a versatile, water-based serum that can be added to your morning skin care routine. Add a couple of drops to your product of choice to transform your moisturizer or facial oil into a flawless-tan creator. Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera: helps keep skin soft and hydrated. Hyaluronic Acid: creates a glowing complexion. Water-Based Formula: means no clogged pores—just refreshed, hydrated, radiant skin. Key Benefits: Water, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid work together to create a flawless, glowing complexion with no streaks, no clogged pores and no dryness. Gives skin a healthy, glowing tan that lasts for days. Control your colour with gradual results, high-precision dosage delivers made-to-measure results. Featuring Tantone Technology™ which helps ensure the most natural result for your skin tone.