Formulated to emulate your body's own natural lubrication, Sliquid H2O uses plant cellulose as a thickening agent, instead of glycerin or other sugar derivatives for lady-friendly lubrication that lasts and lasts. Hypoallergenic, vegan and eco-friendly. The safest, most natural lube you can buy, Sliquid H2O is the only original water-based personal lubricant that's 100% glycerin-free, paraben-free (parabens are the chemical preservatives found in many lubes) and vegan. Great for use with toys, during sex and more! Sliquid H2O is 100% vegan. H2O is perfect for use with all toys and condoms, and safe for all sexual activity. Ingredients: Purified Water, Plant Cellulose (from Cotton), Cyamopsis (Guar Conditioners), Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid