Emulates body's natural lubrication Glycerin and paraben free Non-staining and water soluble Country of Origin: United States Sliquid H2O Natural Personal Lubricant H2O is a water based personal lubricant. Formulated to emulate your body's own natural lubrication. Nbsp; Sliquid H2O uses plant cellulose as a thickening agent, instead of glycerin or other sugar derivatives. Sliquid H2O, does not contain any parabens, and is vegan friendly. H2O is perfect for use with toys and condoms, and for sexual activity. Sliquid H2O is not flavored or scented, and is non-staining and extremely easy to clean up, water soluble. All Sliquid products are formulated by sensitive women, for sensible women. Special Features: Emulates body's natural lubrication Glycerin free Paraben free Vegan friendly Suitable with condoms Suitable with sex toys No flavor or scent Non-staining Water soluble Size: 255ml. Vibrator/Dildo Compatibility: Sliquid H2O Personal Lubricant is compatible with all vibrators and dildos, including silicone vibrators/dildos.