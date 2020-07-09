Levoit

H13 True Hepa Filter Air Purifier

$89.99

Designed in California. The UVC Light and Anion that other Brands adopt to purify air could produce a kind of air pollutant-Ozone, which is especially harmful for the children and Asthma sufferers. Levoit air purifiers never use these for 100% Ozone free Advanced 3-Stage Filtration System: The Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter capture allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor and large dust particles, in addition to removing 99. 97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0. 3 microns Genuine Replacement Filters: Search for lvh132rf for Replacement filter. Use genuine Levoit replacement filters to maintain the best performance and to ensure what you're buying is worthy of your investment Ultra-Silent Operation: Filters the air with the lowest noise level as quiet as 25dB for a restful and soothing indoor environment, helping you sleep deeply High-Efficiency Air Purifier: Circulates room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification. Unique size and contemporary design make the Levoit air purifier suitable for small or medium-sized rooms, like offices and dorms Smart Filter Change Reminder: Built-in Replacement Indicator reminds you when you need to replace your filter. It is recommended to replace your filter every 6-8 months depending on the use and air quality Night Light: Choose between two brightness settings at night to help you see in the evening or turn the light off entirely to create your ideal sleep environment for an undisturbed slumber Quality Assurance: CARB Certified –Compliance with California's stringent standards for indoor cleaning device, FCC certified, and ETL listed LEVOIT lifestyle love fresh air? Bring it inside—whether to your living room spread, atop a small nightstand, or right next to you at your work. Let it do its work, Choose from low, medium, or high fan speed settings. Three stages of filtration (fine preliminary, true HEPA, activated carbon filters) tackle 99. 97% of particles and odors. Enjoy a cleaned-up breathing space