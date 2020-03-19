Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
H&M
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$34.99
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Straight-cut knit sweater made partly from recycled polyester. Rib-knit turtleneck, dropped shoulders, ribbing at cuffs and hem, and slits at sides. Slightl
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Mock Neck Sweater
$75.00
$37.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Sweater
£367.56
£183.78
from
Shopbop
BUY
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
El Ali Goods
Dickey Neck Warmer
£26.82
from
Etsy
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
H&m Conscious Wrapover-waist Sports Tights
£17.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Plus-size Linen-blend Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Wrap Dress
£34.99
£21.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Cashmere-blend Shorts
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Sweaters
Anthropologie
Quilted Patchwork Kimono
$168.00
$67.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Pixie Market
Back Tie Crop Sweater
$129.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Raey
Dip Hem Knitted Cashmere Sweater
£595.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Richer Poorer
Women's Fleece Sweatshirt
$72.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted