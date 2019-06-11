Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Byredo
Gypsy Water Hair Perfume
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
Byredo Gypsy Water Hair Perfume is a gently misting fragrance that coats hair with key notes of pine needle, sandalwood and vanilla to amplify an earthy scent all day long.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Christophe Robin
Instant Volumizing Mist With Rosewater
$39.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Reverie
Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
Volume Spray
$12.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Ouai
On My Ouai Kit
$38.00
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Byredo
DETAILS
Byredo
Bibliotheque Candle
$85.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Byredo
Cotton Poplin Candle
$85.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Byredo
Cuir Obscur Hair Perfume
£50.00
from
Harrods
BUY
DETAILS
Byredo
Sundazed
$175.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted