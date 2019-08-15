Clean look of a skirt with the convenience of a built-in short.Runfast Jersey skirt delivers lightweight, fast-drying performance with superior wicking properties.Semi-Compression Mesh short delivers increased airflow, compression for muscle support, and moisture wicking to maintain a comfortable personal climate.Non-elastic, flat waistband with an internal silicone band.Sonic Music Port below waistband of skirt allows headphone cords to be routed out from the pocket.Pocket on each leg of the short.Split side seams to allow wider range of movement.Body: 84% nylon, 16% spandex.Mesh Lining: 84% polyester, 16% spandex.Lining: 100% polyester.Machine wash cold, line dry.Imported.13.5" skirt length.5" short inseam.Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Skirt Length: 14 in. Inseam: 5 in. Waist Measurement: 26 in.