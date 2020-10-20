Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers

Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers “i’m A Luxury” Sweater

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rowing Blazers

Gyles & George created the original "I'm a Luxury" jumper in the early '80s in a range of colors. One of their sweaters on this design in a soft pink was famously worn by Princess Diana. For the first time since the '90s, this design is back, produced as an official, exclusive collaboration between Gyles & George and Rowing Blazers. *Please allow an extra 7-10 days shipping on your order*