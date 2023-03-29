J.Crew

Gwyneth Slip Skirt In Linen

$118.00 $70.80

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit Sits at waist. Length: 32". Falls below knee. Overall fit based on 3 customer reviews: big Product Details You loved our silky '90s-inspired slip skirt so much, we couldn't help but make it linen, which just so happens to be perfect for the season because it's breezy, lightweight and breathable. This take on our customer-favorite slip skirt features an easy elastic waistband and hits slightly below the knee for a modern look. 100% linen. Elastic waistband. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Item BP658.