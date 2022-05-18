Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
CB2
Gwyneth Boucle Loveseat
$1499.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Availability of Gwyneth Boucle Loveseat Ship In stock and ready for delivery to ZIP code Change zip
Need a few alternatives?
Thuma
The Bed
BUY
$1095.00
Thuma
Interior Define
Asher Daybed
BUY
$1095.00
Interior Define
Urban Outfitters
Kaliko Rattan Daybed
BUY
$1299.00
Urban Outfitters
Castlery
Tana Sectional Sofasale
BUY
$1799.00
Castlery
More from CB2
CB2
Warren Green Chair
BUY
$379.00
CB2
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$42.46
$49.95
CB2
CB2
Sillon En Mimbre Wicker Lounge Chair
BUY
$599.00
CB2
CB2
Frank Pasta Bowl
BUY
$5.95
CB2
More from Furniture
Thuma
The Bed
BUY
$1095.00
Thuma
Interior Define
Asher Daybed
BUY
$1095.00
Interior Define
Urban Outfitters
Kaliko Rattan Daybed
BUY
$1299.00
Urban Outfitters
Castlery
Tana Sectional Sofasale
BUY
$1799.00
Castlery
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted