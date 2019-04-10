Topshop

Gwenie Vegan Snake Slingback Mules

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Step into our latest Topshop footwear, from our vegan collection which includes luxury and fashion-forward styles. These are the faux snakeskin mules of the moment to wear, designed with pointed toe and block heel. Whether you are striding in the animal printed beauties to work, dinner or party you will look beyond trendy. Heel height is approximately 3". Upper: Synthetic. Specialist Clean Only. Our PETA approved vegan footwear collection is hand made in Spain, from materials that are completely free from animal products. Colour: NATURAL