The GVibe Gring fingertip massager is two toys in one. Used as personal massager, the vibrating Gring delivers targeted power to the clitoris or any body part that pleases you. It also acts as a remote for control for other GVibe products. The Gring is ergonomically designed to be easily held on your finger. The powerful, whisper quiet motor features six vibration modes and intuitive controls. Made of premium medical grade silicone, the Gring is hypoallergenic and body safe. Fully USB rechargeable, the Gring runs up to one hour on a single charge. It's also 100% waterproof for easy clean up. With it's small size and powerful motor, the Gring is the perfect travel companion. It's also beautifully packaged for gift giving.