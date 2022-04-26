Etta Avenue

Guthrie 43” Recessed Arm Loveseat

$799.00 $405.99

This loveseat brings the right amount of glam style to your living room or dens with its gold legs and plush velvet upholstery. It's made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and it's built on a sleek iron base. We love how the recessed arms, curved back, and seat are lined with piped edges for an extra layer of texture in your space. They're also wrapped in velvet with your choice of solid color, and filled with foam for a supported spot to kick back and relax during movie night. Plus, since this loveseat is only 48" long, it's ideal for placing in a small space or in your main bedroom.