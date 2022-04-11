Gussi Hair

Gussi Hair At-home Keratin Treatment Kit

Made without formaldehydes, parabens or phthalates Contains keratin amino-acids for smooth, glossy, shiny hair Repairs dry, damaged strands Results last for six weeks Safe for all hair types and colored hair 100% formaldehyde-free at-home keratin treatment that smooths and strengthens hair, increases shine, and removes frizz in only 20 minutes. Includes Squeaky Clean Priming Shampoo to clarify and prep your hair for the treatment and Smooth Operator Keratin Treatment for smooth, frizz-free hair that lasts 6 weeks. If your hair is shoulder-length or longer, thick or coarse, you should use all of the treatment provided. If you’ve have shorter, finer hair, you may be able to get two uses out of the kit. Keratin at-home treatment kit for smooth, frizz-free hair. Say hello to major hair goals with frizz-free hair for up to six weeks! Easy, at-home, and done in about an hour from start to finish. Smooth frizz Deeply nourish & moisturize Add strength & rebuild elasticity Repair split ends Reveal silky, reflective shine Cut blow-dry time by ~30% Start with Squeaky Clean Priming Shampoo to clarify and prep your hair for treatment. Apply Smooth Operator Keratin Treatment and let it process for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Activate the frizz-fighting power by blow drying then flat ironing - the heat locks in the smooth. Style however you like: immediately following treatment you’re free to wash, color, braid, curl your hair and even work out - whatever your hair desires. It’s safe, clean and super easy, promise. For all hair types. Results may vary slightly based on hair texture, coarseness, porosity, and overall hair condition. Color-safe. For best results, Gussi up prior to coloring hair. If you recently colored your hair, wait at least three washes before applying Gussi. Keep those curls - if you want! Gussi will not break the bonds of your hair, so your natural texture remains with a smoother, more manageable, elongated pattern for the duration of the treatment. PETA-CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE , CLEAN , MADE IN USA