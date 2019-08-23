Ella Jayne Home

Gusseted Microfiber Medium Density Pillow

$259.99 $64.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The Ella Jayne Hotel Collection brings the luxury of hotel bedding to your home, so that you can get a relaxing, rejuvenating night s sleep every single night. With rectangular panels between front and back, Gusset shells are refreshingly modern and stylish. A great quality fill made with 100% hypoallergenic polyester down-alt fiber, this pillow provides comfort and support all through the night. If you find yourself switching positions throughout the night, a medium weight pillow will easily adjust to support your neck and head while sleeping on your side, back, or stomach. Set of 4. Color: White. Hypoallergenic. Dust Mite and Allergy Resistant. Smooth and Soft Microfiber Shell. 1 Inch Gusset. Filled with Down Alternative Poly Fiber. Medium Density. Best for Any Type of Sleeper. Made in USA Product Measurements:. Standard: 20" x 25". Queen: 20" x 29". King: 20" x 35" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.