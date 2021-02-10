Ella Jayne

Gusseted Microfiber Gel Filled King Firm Pillows

$249.99 $45.97

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Ella Jayne Hotel Collection brings the luxury of hotel bedding to your home, so that you can get a relaxing, rejuvenating night's sleep every single night. A firm pillow will lovingly nestle your neck and head, allowing perfect alignment of your spine. Wake up feeling rejuvenated! - Color: white - Set of 2 - King sized - Approx. 20" x 35" - Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Fiber Content 100% polyester Materials Shell: 220TC Poly Microfiber Fill: down alternative, fine gel fibers Care Machine Washable