GuruNanda

Advanced Formula Oil Pulling With Tongue Scraper

ALL NEW OIL PULLING EXPERIENCE - Crafted using the Ayurvedic principles of GuruNanda’s original pulling oil, this new advanced formula has been enriched with pure essential oils. Enjoy a highly pleasant and palatable oil pulling experience with refreshing flavors of clove, cardamom, and mint. 100% NATURAL, AYURVEDIC INGREDIENTS - Vedic knowledge combined with modern technology brings to you this perfectly balanced combination of coconut oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, and essential oils. Make this a part of your oral care routine to ensure your mouth feels clean and refreshed all day long. SUPPORTS HEALTHY GUMS AND TEETH - The all natural mouthwash helps promote cleaner breath, and healthier teeth and gums. Oil pulling helps increase saliva secretion and traps toxins within the oil particles. Reap benefits of this unique, all natural oral detox with regular use. An added Tongue Scraper comes FREE, packed inside of the Oil Pulling box. NON-ALCOHOL FORMULA & VEGAN - Made in the USA, our product is 100% alcohol-free and contains no artificial flavors or colors. Certified Vegan and produced in an allergen-free facility. Our oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and contains iron, calcium, and magnesium, plus Vitamins D, E. DIRECTIONS FOR USE - Place 1 tablespoon of the Advanced Formula Pulling Oil in your mouth and gently swish, pushing the oil between your teeth and around your mouth for 2 to 3 minutes. For better results, you can increase the time upto 15 minutes based on your comfort level. Do not swallow the oil.