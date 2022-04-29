Blue Elephant

Gunnell Serving Cart

Back in the Victorian Era, bar carts were used as tea trolleys. When, exactly, the switch was flipped from tea time to party time is unknown, but we know bar carts became ubiquitous thanks to Hollywood films of the 1950s and 60’s – and they haven’t looked back since. Wrought from metal and finished in gold, this bar cart goes glam in any room of the house. Its angular frame brings drama to your decor, while the two tempered glass shelves offer a spot to keep bar and dinnerware, wine and spirits, or even perfume, toiletries, and stacked towels. Plus, a caster base gives this piece the mobility we’ve come to love about these carts.