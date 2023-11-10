Mint Velvet

Gunmetal Diamante Clutch

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mint Velvet

A wand truly is a wonderful thing, so make sure you always have one on hand to enjoy a good sensual romp! ROMP's Flip wand is a mystically mighty, yet portably petite wand, that fits in your pocket for on-the-go vibes anytime, anywhere. Press its rounded head into your partner's aching muscles, and soothe them with 6 speeds and 4 patterns of vibration. Or, use for some cheeky solo playtime that's bound to get you buzzing with delight. It's made completely of silicone, rechargeable, waterproof, and lasts up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Make the most of its pleasure potential with a slick of water-based lubricant. Please note: for external use only. Not for anal use.