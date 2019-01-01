Gund

Gund Baby Soothing Sound And Lights Stuffed Toy, Winky Lamb

GUND is proud to present Winky Lamb Sound and Lights Toy - a 10" plush mobile that helps soothe baby to sleep night after night. This product glows from within while playing calming noises (including ocean sounds and spa-like music) for five minutes before shutting off automatically. Adjustable satin ribbon ties with touch and close fasteners make it easy to attach to cribs, strollers, car seats, and more. Features gender neutral coloring and design that makes a great on-trend alternative to the traditional pink or blue. Three "AAA" batteries included. Surface-washable. Appropriate for all ages. About GUND: for more than 100 years, GUND has been a premier plush company recognized worldwide for quality innovative products. Building upon our award-winning and beloved plush designs, we continue to practice innovation by constantly developing new original and licensed designs to appeal to the next generation of customers. To that end, each one of our plush toys is constructed from premium materials for unparalleled softness and huggability.