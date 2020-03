Emergen-C

Gummies, 500 Mg Vitamin C/serving (orange, Tangerine, Raspberry) 45 Ct

$19.04 $9.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Emergen-C® Immune Support* Orange, Tangerine & Raspberry Gummies.New!500 mg vitamin C.Enhance energy with B vitamins*.Natural fruit flavors.Natural flavor with other natural flavors.Gluten-free.Vegetarian.Caffeine-free.Dietary supplement.45 gummies. Store at room temperature. Keep bottle tightly closed. Protect from moisture. Due to use of plant-based colors, gummy appearance may darken over time. This does not alter the product potency.Adults: take three (3) gummies daily. Do not exceed suggested use. Not formulated for use in children.