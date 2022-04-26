Charlton Home

Gumbert Floor Traditional Cheval Mirror

Add some traditional farmhouse style to your master bedroom or entryway with this cheval mirror. Made from solid wood, its frame features two turned legs atop curved feet for a classic look with a versatile solid finish that works with your current color scheme. The framed mirror at the center offers an oval silhouette and can tilt to your desired angle and check out your whole outfit. This freestanding mirror is a stylish addition no matter where you place it. Assembly required.