Modway

Gumball Wall-mounted Coat Rack In Multicolored

$43.50

COLORFUL DESIGN - A modern update, this coat rack with retro intrigue brings whimsical charm to your home or apartment. Blending metal and wood, the colorful sphere design makes for a playful accent WALL-MOUNTED - Liven up your entryway, mudroom, or kid's bedroom with this fun coat rack. Its sturdy design keeps jackets, hats, and raincoats on-hand and your living space organized SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION - With a powder-coated steel frame providing stability and durability, this metal coat rack boasts rows of lacquered wood spheres ideal for hanging fall and winter essentials COAT RACK MEASUREMENTS - Make a statement in a variety of eclectic mid-century themed décors with this modern entryway coat rack. Product Dimensions: 19.5"L x 6"W x 14.5"H Bright and colorful, the Gumball Coat Rack picks up where the Ball Clock leaves off. Perfect from those energetic rooms filled with exuberance and energy, each coated wooden ball is well positioned for fun. With its array of assorted confectioneries, hang it all from the bright yellow raincoat, to the child’s toy umbrella.