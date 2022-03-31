Catbird

Gumball Pearl Ring

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

The bounciest, chewiest, pearliest gumball of them all. Like biting into a piece of childhood candy, an instant lick of cheer! Inspired by a 25¢ vending machine ring, and my grandmother’s pearl ring (hi it’s Leigh!), we set out to make something big, full of volume and joy, that was exceedingly easier to wear. And, the Gumball has a secret to share: it spins. We love the Gumball on it’s own, in a stack, or even on a chain. We think you’re going to love it, too! The pearls in the Catbird collection are sourced from a second generation family farm where an emphasis is placed on clean water; freshwater pearl cultivation does not require the introduction of heavy chemicals into the water stream. The pearls used in our Gumball Pearl Rings and Charms have a high luster nacre with minor spots or dimples that do not affect the durability of a pearl and are very common — nature has made them perfectly imperfect.