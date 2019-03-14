The Tate

Guerrilla Girls The Advantages Of Being A Woman Artist Poster

£10.00

At The Tate

Formed in 1985, the Guerrilla Girls are an anonymous activist group who highlight discrimination in the art world. Their targets include artists, gallerists and cultural institutions. Over the years their attacks on sexism have widened to other areas of social, racial and gender-based inequality. These posters were fly-posted overnight in the fashionable New York art district of SoHo. The Guerrilla Girls wear gorilla masks for public appearances and use pseudonyms. They continue to produce publicity exposing discrimination, as well as conducting seminars and workshops in schools, colleges and art institutions. Item details Artist Guerrilla Girls Dimensions 50 x 70cm Image size 50 x 67cm