Guerlain

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Teazzurra Eau De Toilette, 75ml

£52.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Product code: 46139331 Teazzurra belongs to the Aqua Allegoria collection, the first collection of intensely fresh fragrances in perfumery created in 1999. On the strength of the Guerlain Perfumer’s expertise dating back to the legendary Eau de Cologne Impériale in 1853, the Guerlain Perfumer creates each of the Aqua Allegoria with the freshness of a Cologne and the hold of a Guerlain perfume. The guiding thread of the collection is bergamot, a precious citrus fruit, 'Calabrian green gold,' the key ingredient in the Guerlinade. Revive yourself with a green tea as the azure waters lap gently in the breeze. A moment of contemplation as you savour an energising and thirst-quenching elixir. Teazzurra is a relaxing and refreshing essence. With its golden mesh, its pure, refined bottle is a tribute to the famous Bee bottle.