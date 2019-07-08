Gucci

Gucci Zumi Strawberry Print Mini Bag

£1520.00

At Gucci

Presented on ivory leather, the Gucci Strawberry print walked the Spring Summer 2019 runway, evoking a vintage '70s feel. Shown on the small shoulder bag, it's contrasted with the Interlocking G Horsebit in a modern mix of silver and gold tones. The bag can be carried cross body, used as a clutch when the chain is removed and worn as a top handle when the leather handle is extended. Introduced in the evocative setting of the Théâtre Le Palace in Paris, the Gucci Zumi line takes its name from actress and experimental musician Zumi Rosow, who walked the Spring Summer 2019 runway carrying the bag.