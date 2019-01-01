Gucci

Gucci Slim Fit Pin Stripe Trousers

£700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These black Gucci wool slim fit pinstripe trousers feature a mid-rise waist, a vertical pinstripe, a pattern throughout and a flared hem. These characterful flared trousers are enriched in 70’s fashun darls . We suggest you wear these Gucci trousers when catching up with your gals in Trafalgar Square at an exclusive restaurant, embrace your power and status in these Juun.J. trousers, despite Dianne Feinstein stating, "Toughness does not have to come in a pinstriped suit.”