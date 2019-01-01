Search
Gucci

Gucci Logo With Tigers T-shirt

$620.00
At Gucci
Inspired by vintage prints from the eighties, the Gucci vintage logo is brought back to the forefront. The retro-style motif is paired with standing tigers, an animal that has become synonymous with the House.
