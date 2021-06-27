Gucci

Gucci Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Gucci Beauty Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel - Natural Finish Fluid Foundation Gucci Beauty continues to place individuality and diversity above all with the launch of its new beautifying liquid foundation - Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel. Suitable for everyone regardless of gender or skin type, Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel offers adjustable coverage results thanks to a lightweight formula both buildable and long-wearing. Creating a visibly perfected complexion, this silky-smooth beautifying foundation achieves the ultimate natural finish and helps to subtly blurring away imperfections. The product forms an imperceptible veil that enhances natural beauty every time its worn. The Formula Designed with a texture that appears to blur blemishes and make pores appear less visible, the feather light, buildable formula of Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel offers controlled coverage results without ever masking natural beauty. Comfortable on the skin all day long, this lightweight, silky foundation is non-greasy, easy to apply and creates a visibly unified complexion. The Design and Range Ranging from very fair for pink undertones, all the way to a deep dark tone for neutral palettes, Fluide De Beauté Fini Naturel is available in 40 shades, ensuring a colour match for every skin tone and type. Encased within a transparent heavy-set frozen glass tube and a pale pink cap, the bottle is finished with iconic Gucci lettering. Benefits - Visibly unified complexion - Natural Makeup Finish - Non-Greasy Formulae - Smooth looking complexion - Supple skin all day long How to use Apply using the fingertips to achieve a second skin effect with a naturally perfected and smooth finish Product Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Dimethicone, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isohexadecane, C20-24 Alkyl Dimethicone, Dimethicone/VinylDimethicone Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Dimethicone Ethoxy Glucoside, Butylene Glycol, Sorbitan Isostearate, Glycerin,Aluminum/Magnesium Hydroxide Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Dehydroacetate,Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum/Fragrance, Alumina, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol,[May Contain/Peut Contenir/ /-:Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) Product code 804848050