Gucci Blush De Beauté In Bright Coral

$88.00

Gucci Beauty presents Gucci Blush De Beauté, the House’s first powder blush made for pure creative expression. Its adaptable formula of smooth powders and pigments is infused with emollient waxes to deliver buildable, long-lasting color that intensifies seamlessly, layer after layer. The hydrating, ultra-thin powder cares for all skin types with an infusion of Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid and Black Rose Oil, blending easily for a second-skin feel. Designed for versatility, every touch of Gucci’s new powder blush comforts with a moment of self-care that helps skin feel as good as it looks. 04 Bright Coral What it is: Gucci Beauty’s first powder blush, a smooth, playful, multi-use color for cheeks and eyes. ​ Why it is special: it offers a buildable, long-lasting luminous matte color, whether looking for a lightly flushed look or a daring flushed look. Key Ingredients: Smooth Powders Emollient Waxes & Pigments, Shea Butter that helps reduce the overall feeling of dryness, Hyaluronic Acid to provide hydration, and Black Rose Oil with soothing properties. Its ultra-thin powder blends effortlessly and provides a mistake-proof makeup application. With its skin-loving formula, the product delivers a beautiful color but also comfort and care. ​ Created as a treasured compact, it is ideal for an on-the-go application.​ ​ Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, it is suitable for eyes and all skin types, even sensitive skins.​ Scent: Vintage Peony, a vintage floral accord composed of peony and freesia and modernized by a watery citrus accord and evanescent musky notes. All shades can be used for a rush of color on cheeks and eyes. ​ 11 g / 0.21 OZ PAO: 12 months. Made in Italy