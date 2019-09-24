Gucci

Gucci Bloom Perfumed Soap Set

$65.00

These soaps are enriched with shea butter to clean the skin and leave it smooth and fresh. Hands and body are left lightly perfumed with the delicate Bloom scent signature of jasmine bud, tuberose, and Rangoon creeper notes. Use the Gucci Bloom Perfumed Soaps together with Gucci Bloom Body Cream, Body Oil, and Hair Mist (each sold separately) to reveal the sillage of the scent and impart a sense of harmony and indulgence for the body.Notes of natural tuberose and jasmine create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent in Gucci Bloom. Rangoon creepera plant discovered in south India that changes color from white to pink and finally to red when it bloomsinfuses a powdery floral edge to the fragrance. Acqua Di Fiori introduces a new chapter to the world of Gucci Bloom. The addition of green galbanum and dainty cassis buds bring the soft dewy freshness of the early petal and a light, aquatic composition to the signature scent, designed to celebrate the authenticity, vitality and joyful energy of women. Blended by master perfumer Alberto Morillas under the direction of the houses Creative Director, Gucci Bloom is created to unfold like its name, capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden filled with an abundance of flowers.Intensely sensual and feminine, Gucci Bloom Nettare di Fiori celebrates the intimate and authentic character of a woman. Rose and osmanthus flower resonate in an enigmatic, woodier blend together with the notes of the original Gucci Bloom.