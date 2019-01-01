Gucci

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum Spray For Women, 3.3 Oz

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 3.3 oz Capturing the spirit of the contemporary, diverse and authentic women of Gucci, Bloom is creative director Alessandro Michele's first fragrance for the House. Envisioned as a thriving garden of flowers, Bloom is created to unfold like its name. Notes of natural tuberose and jasmine leave an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin. Rangoon creeper, a plant that changes color when it blooms, infuses a powdery, floral edge