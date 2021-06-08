Ceremonia

Guava Rescue Spray

It’s a detangler. It’s a heat and UV protectant. It’s both. Superfruit Guava protects against harmful UV, while Butterfly Ginger and Avocado act as a shield to blue light, pollution and heat styling tools. Intentional ingredients manifest a formula that not only detangles and prevents damage from stressors, but simultaneously strengthens hair and provides intense hydration. Your hair’s rescue therapy all in one.