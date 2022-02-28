Ceremonia

Guava Leave-in Conditioner

$20.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

For all of those moments we’ve taken our hair for granted, enter the deep hydration repair cream. Superfruit Guava provides antioxidants and protects hair from UV and free radicals. Latin American ingredients including Safflower Extract and Tamarind provide hydration for maximum absorption and shine, while Avocado strengthens and repairs hair, combating frizz. It’s time to get your repair on...your hair will thank you!