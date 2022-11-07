Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Ceremonia
Guava Beach Waves Hair Texturizing Spray
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Morgan Taylor
Brooke Scrunchie Set
BUY
$24.95
The Iconic
Ceremonia
Guava Beach Waves Hair Texturizing Spray
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
DryBar
High Tops Self-grip Rollers
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Color Wow
Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray – All-day Root Lift + Volume On...
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
More from Ceremonia
Ceremonia
Sunday Reset Duo
BUY
$50.00
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
The Frida Headband
BUY
$28.00
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
Handwoven Hanging Jonote Basket Trio Macetero - Media Luna
BUY
$75.00
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
Sunday Reset Duo
BUY
$50.00
$58.00
Ceremonia
More from Hair Care
Morgan Taylor
Brooke Scrunchie Set
BUY
$24.95
The Iconic
Ceremonia
Guava Beach Waves Hair Texturizing Spray
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
DryBar
High Tops Self-grip Rollers
BUY
$12.00
Sephora
Color Wow
Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray – All-day Root Lift + Volume On...
BUY
$24.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted