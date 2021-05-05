Versed

Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum

Highlights Non-nano zinc oxide physical sunscreen Oil-free formula rubs in quickly and easily without a tint or white cast on deep skin tones Made for all skin types Non-toxic, vegan, sustainably-minded Made with 79% PCR (post consumer recycled) plastic Its paper box is made of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Sulfate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Contains Vitamin E, No Fragrance Added, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Butylparaben-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, FD and C Color Free, Petroleum-Free, Talcum-Free, Dye-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Vegan, Aluminum-Free, Non-Toxic, Paraben-Free, Formaldehyde-Free Capacity (Volume): 1.7 fl oz (US) Product Warning: Eye irritant, skin irritant Product Form: Lotion Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Mature SPF: 35 Description An Update From Versed (April 2021): Recently, some of our community members have reached out with feedback regarding graininess and, in some rare cases, irritation while using certain batches of Guards Up SPF. We have launched an in-depth investigation, including new third-party testing, as well as quality and process audits on each batch produced. All product tested did perform to SPF 35 standards, however we have identified certain batches that do not meet our high expectations for texture and experience. To address this issue in full, we're working with our manufacturer and an independent chemist to implement stricter protocols and testing on every batch, and we will be offering full refunds for returned Guards Up SPF with proof of purchase. Please use the return instructions on Target.com or return it to one of Target’s stores. If you are currently using a Guards Up SPF without experiencing any issues, you're welcome to continue doing so. The trust of you, our community, is the most valuable thing we have. To our community members who reached out with feedback, we thank you for holding us accountable to our values. To all community members, we thank you for being a part of our mission to make clean skincare for everyone and will continue to work to earn your support with each decision we make. What It Is: A mineral SPF 35 with lightweight moisture that provides invisible, three-way protection against the elements—electronic pollution (like screen time), environmental pollution, and of course, the sun. Its oil-free formula with a creamy texture has a natural finish—not too dewy, not too matte—and never leaves a white cast on any skin tone. 15.2% non-nano zinc oxide (the safest SPF active available for our bodies and our oceans) works at the skin’s surface to physically prevent UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin. All the while, antioxidants fight off environmental and blue light damage for 360 protection and all the anti-aging benefits that come along with it. It’s broad-spectrum sun protection for your everyday life. Yes, every day—rain or shine, outdoors and in. How to Recycle: Remove the cap and throw it away in the trash. Cut the tube open (but not in half!), remove any excess product, rinse, and toss in the recycling bin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons